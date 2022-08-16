Muscat: The Labour Ministry has announced a number of job opportunities in the private sector institutions that are operating in North Al Batinah Governorate.

"The Ministry of Labour announces the availability of a number of vacancies in private sector institutions operating in the North Al Batinah Governorate for various specialisations and qualifications through the job opportunities service on the Ministry's website www.mol.gov.om, " Labour Ministry said in a statement.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

