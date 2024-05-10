The recent official data released by both the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI) and the Central Statistics Administration (CSA), reflecting population growth developments up to the end of 2023, offer crucial insights into Kuwait’s future challenges, reports Al-Jarida daily.

The close alignment of figures from these institutions, a rarity, underscores their accuracy. They reveal that Kuwaitis under 34 years old, born after the Iraqi invasion, now exceed one million (1.034 million Kuwaitis), comprising 66 percent of the total Kuwaiti population (1.546 million). Of this group, 788,000 were born after 2000, constituting 51 percent of Kuwaitis, while those under 19 years old amount to 658,000, or 42 percent of Kuwaitis. This indicates a significant demographic shift, with 65 percent of post-1990 Kuwaitis born after 2000.

Crucial

These statistics prompt crucial questions about Kuwait’s economic future. They challenge the notion of sustained prosperity since 2001, fueled by oil price increases, compensating for economic stagnation. Despite inflationary implications, this period witnessed a decline in quality of life and services. As the younger generation, a majority of Kuwaiti society, emerges, the country faces mounting budgetary demands for services and opportunities, surpassing previous decades.

This demographic shift, unlike in many countries, strains state finances, labor markets, and public services. The coming years will see immense pressure on education, housing, and healthcare, with implications for employment and infrastructure. The need for job creation exceeds current capacity, with twice as many youth seeking employment as existing jobs.

Moreover, the demand for housing and basic services intensifies. These challenges necessitate urgent questions about oil price dependencies in future budgets, education sustainability, housing policies, energy costs, and social security for over a million young Kuwaitis. Addressing these concerns requires stable governance, lacking in Kuwait due to short-lived administrations and parliament terms.

While some questions can be answered with effort and seriousness, the enduring question remains: How will future generations judge our failure to confront administrative shortcomings and populist policies? It’s imperative to avoid negative outcomes by reassessing ineffective strategies and fostering effective solutions for Kuwait’s future prosperity.

