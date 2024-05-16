His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has issued an Amiri Order to address the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as His Highness. According to the Amiri Order: Addressing the Prime Minister must be as follows: His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister and the Ministers ought to “execute our order as of the date of its issuance and it should be published by the official gazette,” stated the Amiri Order by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The Amiri Order was issued at Seif Palace. On Wednesday, Kuwait’s newly formed government swore the constitutional oath before His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah took the oath and was followed by:

1. Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Defense Minister and Interior Minister

2. Shereeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs

3. Dr. Imad Mohammad Al-Atiqi, Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister

4. Abdulrahman Bdah Al-Mutairi, Minister of Information and Culture

5. Dr. Ahmad Abdulwahab Al-Awadhi, Minister of Health

6. Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs

7. Dr. Adel Mohammad Al-Adwani, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research

8. Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Minister of Foreign Affairs

9. Dr. Noura Mohammad Al-Mashaan, Minister of Public Works and Minister of Municipality Affairs

10. Dr. Mohammad Ibrahim Al-Wasmi, Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs

11. Omar Saud Al-Omar, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of State for Communication Affairs

12. Dr. Mohammad Abdulaziz Bushehri, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, and Minister of State for Housing Affairs

13. Dr. Amthal Hadi Al-Huwailah, Minister of Social Affairs, Labor, Family Affairs and Childhood and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah pledged to pursue the process of reforms and affirmed that “we are in a new phase of the responsible and serious action stages.”

His Highness the Amir’s statement came during a reception of the His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al- Ahmad Al-Sabah to take the oath on the occasion of his appointment and present the ministers to His Highness the Amir. His Highness the Amir congratulated the newly elected ministers, stressing that it is a great responsibility, wishing them success in serving the dear homeland and Kuwait’s citizens and residents. “We are in a new, responsible, and serious phase of hard-working to serve the nation, its citizens, and its interests,” said His Highness the Amir. His Highness the Amir urged the new government to determine priorities, unify efforts, and harness energies according to a specific work plan, and timetable.



Further, His Highness the Amir demanded the newly formed government to accelerate the implementation of long-awaited strategic development projects, address needed files, issues, and topics related to infrastructure, and develop health care and the educational system; through procedures that take into account transparency and the preservation of public money. His Highness the Amir also called on the ministers to develop economic and investment sectors to achieve a sustainable economy, invest in human capital, promote innovation and scientific research, improve the business environment and government services, and digital transformation in the services provided. “I urge you to strengthen diplomatic relations with brotherly and friendly countries, raise cooperation frameworks with them in various fields to broader horizons, and consolidate the humanitarian role of the State of Kuwait,” said Highness the Amir. Later Wednesday, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah chaired an extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet at Bayan Palace.



The session was attended by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al- Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed Wednesday that Kuwait would usher in a new era of responsible and hard work and unyielding giving for a nation that has rights and citizens whose freedoms, interests and funds must be protected.



His Highness the Amir made the statement during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held under his chairmanship at Bayan Palace in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and cabinet ministers who were sworn in before His Highness the Amir earlier in the day. His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad called on the new government to follow up on the implementation of its works and projects and to bring anyone failing to do his duty to accountability. He also urged the government to set priorities, unify efforts, harness energies pursuant to a specific work plan and timetable, and focus on follow-up through continuous inspection tours. He, further, requested the new cabinet to speed up the execution of long-anticipated strategic development projects, tackle dossiers, issues and topics pertinent to infrastructure, advance health and housing care and the educational system by adopting procedures where transparency and public money preservation should be put into account. All economic and investment sectors should be developed so as to ensure a sustainable economy, capitalize on human capital, enhance innovation and scientific research, revamp the business environment and government services, and achieve service digitalization, His Highness the Amir underlined.



Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad urged the new cabinet to promote Kuwait’s diplomatic relations with its brotherly and friendly countries, broaden the scope of cooperation to new horizons, and cement Kuwait’s humanitarian role. Finally, His Highness the Amir emphasized that mass media should work on highlighting government achievements in the implementation of development projects in the country in order to fulfill the Kuwaiti people’s expectations and aspirations. The cabinet, in turn, voiced great appreciation and gratitude to His Highness the Amir for his prudent directives, vowing to absolutely stick to them as a government approach aiming at creating further progress, elevation, stability, security and safety for the nation and citizens. (KUNA)

