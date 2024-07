Kuwait registered a deficit of 1.6 billion dinars ($5.23 billion) in fiscal year 2023/24 from a surplus of 6.4 billion dinars in the previous year, its finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Kuwait oil revenues fell to 21.528 billion dinars in FY 2023/24 from 26.713 billion dinars in previous year.

($1 = 0.3058 Kuwaiti dinars)

(Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Nayera Abdallah Editing by Peter Graff)