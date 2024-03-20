Kuwait’s foreign trade data for 2023 indicates a slight uptick in imports across several sectors compared to the previous year, reports Al-Anba daily. The country spent 572.17 million dinars on live animals and animal products, with imports including meat, edible entrails, and limbs amounting to 229.34 million dinars. Additionally, purchases of fish, crustaceans, and mollusks totaled 66.8 million dinars. Imports of milk, dairy products, bird eggs, and natural honey reached 220.8 million dinars, while coffee, tea, mate, and spices accounted for 65 million dinars.



Edible fruits and vegetables saw purchases of about 152.4 million dinars, with sugar and sugar products totaling 47.7 million dinars. Kuwait imported medicines worth approximately 578 million dinars, while perfumes and aromatic oils amounted to 258.74 million dinars. Purchases of books, printing products, and manuscripts reached 12.7 million dinars.



In addition, synthetic hair imports recorded 21.16 million dinars, while shoes and headgear amounted to 130 million dinars and 7 million dinars, respectively. Notably, imports of pearls, precious stones, and metals decreased to 660.65 million dinars compared to the previous year. Machinery, electrical equipment, audio, and video devices saw significant imports, totaling about 1.08 billion dinars. The country also spent 12.16 million dinars on importing ships and boats, while children’s toys accounted for 55.54 million dinars in imports.

