Kuwait's trade surplus with Japan surged 53.4 percent from a year earlier to JPY 83.5 billion (USD 652 million) in February, up for the first time in two months, as exports outpaced imports by a big margin, government data showed on Thursday.

In a preliminary report, the Finance Ministry said that Kuwait stayed in black ink with Japan for 16 years and one month.

Overall exports from Kuwait to Japan jumped 34.2 percent year-on-year to JPY 101.9 billion (USD 673 million) for the first increase in two months. Imports from Japan sank 14.4 percent to JPY 18.4 billion (USD 121 million), down for the third month in a row.

As for Middle East's trade surplus with Japan, it edged up 0.4 percent to JPY 804.5 billion (USD 5.3 billion) last month, with Japan-bound exports from the region expanding 1.3 percent from a year earlier.

Crude oil, refined products, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other natural resources, which accounted for 96.3 percent of the region's total exports to Japan, went up 1.5 percent.

The region's overall imports from Japan grew 4.0 percent on demand for machinery, manufactured goods and electrical machinery.

The world's third-biggest economy logged a global trade deficit of JPY 379.4 billion (USD 2.5 billion) for the second straight month in February, but the amount shrank by 59.2 percent year-on-year.

Exports rose 7.8 percent from the year before, thanks to robust shipments of automobiles and auto parts to the US. Imports gained 0.5 percent with clothing, computers and units, and petroleum products increasing.

China remains Japan's biggest trade partner, followed by the US.

The trade data are measured on a customs-cleared basis before adjustment for seasonal factors.

