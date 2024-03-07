Kuwait held a groundbreaking ceremony for its pavilion at World Expo 2025 in Osaka Thursday, a major step in its participation in the upcoming event.

The ceremony, held at the Expo site on the Expo's artificial island of Yumeshima, was attended by dignitaries from Kuwait and Japan, including Kuwait's Commissioner General for Expo 2025 Osaka Salem Al-Watyan, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Japan Sami Al-Zamanan and Supreme Council for Planning and Development Secretary-General Dr. Khaled Mahdi.

In his speech, Al-Watyan said that, "We celebrate the laying of the foundation stone to announce the actual implementation phase of Kuwait's Pavilion at the Expo, which is the transition phase from theoretical planning to practical implementation." He added that as Kuwait lays the foundation stone for the Kuwait Pavilion, "we look forward to completing everything we started in an effort to strengthen the close ties between Kuwait and Japan, as well as the rest of the world," as the Expo welcomes international visitors.

Under the theme of the "Visionary Lighthouse," the Kuwait pavilion, opening in April 2025, will display Kuwait's history and culture, noting that visitors can experience a journey through the past, present and future in four exhibition rooms that combine tradition and cutting-edge technology.

