Kuwait City, Kuwait – The Emir of Kuwait, His Highness Sheikh Meshal al Ahmad al Jaber al Sabah, issued an Emiri decree accepting the resignation of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil, H E Imad al Ateeqi.

The announcement came from the Emiri Diwan, which also stated that H E Noura Sulaiman al Fassam, the Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, has been appointed as the acting Minister of Oil. This move comes at a significant time for Kuwait, which plays a major role in global oil production and economic strategies related to energy.

