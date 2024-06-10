The Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port is located on the eastern side of Boubyan Island in North Kuwait. This island is the biggest of the nine islands. This port has the deepest depth when compared to our three ports – Shuwaikh, Doha, and Shuiba. The revival of progress at our Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port follows a visit to the construction site by our Minister of Public Works along with a Chinese delegation overseeing the project with specialized engineers.

This affirms our commitment to completing this strategic project on time, following a hiatus of several years due to some internal disputes being resolved. It appears that we are finally set to conclude the project, which was initiated in 2011 with an estimated cost of $1.1 billion, and originally slated for completion by 2016. Now, we are determined to press forward and finish this mega strategic initiative within the upcoming years without any obstacles stopping us.

This port is set to become the biggest in the northern part of the Arabian Gulf region, serving two major importing nations – Iraq and Iran. It will also serve other Gulf states. Its operation will significantly enhance Kuwait’s economy through trade and exchange of services. The recent visit by the Chinese delegation last month will be reciprocated by a Kuwaiti delegation to China.

This project holds immense significance and is set to serve as the cornerstone for future projects and set examples for further developments. The port is intended to become an industrial hub, situated on an island, and will serve as a model for the development of our remaining eight islands. It is important to move forward and actively pursue industrial projects, and eventually establish ourselves as the owner of the largest port in the region.

The government must take decisive action and avoid any further delays, even if it means incurring additional costs in the millions. We are embarking on the creation of a new city on the island, setting a precedent for others to follow. All its infrastructure should be contained within the island, distinct and separate from the mainland. This opportunity is too valuable for us to miss or prolong. We must forge ahead without looking back, and focus on creating jobs and future projects.

This is the first government deal that presents an opportunity for us to benefit from and excel. Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port is a dream come true, one that can unlock many opportunities, including the potential relocation of population alongside the development of housing, industrial zones, shops, malls, and more. Kuwait is fortunate to have China as a supportive partner in this project, which stands to symbolize the emergence of a new Kuwait.

