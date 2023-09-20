Chief of Kuwaiti Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Al-Sager, discussed along with French Ambassador to the country, Claire Le Flecher, preparations for the first ever Kuwaiti-French friendship committee meeting taking place in Paris on Sept 28.

Chamber Chief Al-Sager, also head of the Kuwaiti side, mentioned in press statement that this visit aims to find best possible solutions for challenges to achieve economic development between both nations.

Al-Sager commended the significant role of the French Embassy for their contributions, and added that he is looking forward towards meeting with the French side to look over economic, cultural and social opportunities.

As for the French diplomat, she expressed her gratitude for the swift response in forming the committee and heading over to the French capital for the first meeting, saying that the second meeting is set to be held in Kuwait next year.

The committee was established with the aim of strengthening and cementing relations as well as extending collaboration bridges between both nations. (KUNA)

