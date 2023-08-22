The Kuwait Meteorological Department in a weather advisory, stated that the nation is currently experiencing intermittent rainfall, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching speeds exceeding 60 kilometers per hour from 1 pm to 9 pm.

The department further noted that these wind conditions are causing reduced visibility in certain regions, and sea waves will be surging to heights exceeding six feet.

Last Friday, the country encountered episodes of scattered rain, periodically accompanied by thunder and even hailstones, all of which were accompanied by robust winds

