Kuwait University grants its students great opportunities by providing them with jobs within the university facilities, with the Student Employments program, which operates on the hour system, considering their academic schedule without conflicting with lectures. Student Employment offers several advantages that can benefit the students and the university in multiple aspects, as students obtain a monthly salary based on their working hours on university grounds. Acting Head of the Psychology Department Dr Huda Jafaar stated that the university’s Student Affair Department provides the student employment’s program based on specific requirements such as the student’s GPA, and the daily hours students can work.

Dr Jafaar affirmed that the program helps the scientific department by employing students to assist the teaching staff by assigning them with tasks such as conducting research, data collecting and scientific sources research. She also said that this program serves the students experience in several aspects by forming a healthy relation between students and professors that contribute and benefits their future, noting that program also helps accomplish tasks such seminar coordination, conference and various activates, especially in staff shortage.

Head of the Social Care Department at Kuwait University, Wael Al-Obaid stated that Student Employment Department coordinates with specific centers to provide job opportunities within the university facilities. Al-Obaid added the jobs opportunities are only granted to KU undergrad students who have not received more than one warning, adding that first-degree relatives are not allowed to work in the same center. He also explained that students work maximum of 40 hours per month, 10 hours per week and three hours per day, receiving KWD 2.5 per hour with a total of KWD 100 as maximum hours per month.

Performance

He also added that work centers are responsible to assign the student’s job tasks, training, monitoring and evaluating their performance in order to help them advance their skills. He pointed out that the Students Employment Department is keen to coordinate with students schedules and invest in their free time in a way that can prepare them with different experiences that contribute to their career. Regarding practical skills, Kuwait University student, Salman Al-Enezi said that the student employment program is a great addition to the resume as teaches independence and self-confidence, stressing that work makes students responsible and take advantage of their spare time. Hawraa Al-Sayegh stressed that the program boosts confidence and develops social and personal skills, as well as helps students step out of their comfort zone and social isolation, which resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. (KUNA)

