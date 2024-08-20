KUWAIT CITY - The Ministry of Education has started adding the ‘scan’ function for official assignments or tasks in the mail and correspondence system to exempt the concerned employees from using the fingerprint attendance device when carrying out official tasks.

Educational sources confirmed that the ministry is now adding official assignments and tasks to an e-mail or electronic correspondence system that is integrated with administrative and financial operations.

Sources said it includes several main functions like scanning official documents and uploading them to the system, so the documents can be searched and retrieved easily when needed.

Sources pointed out that integration with the attendance system exempts employees assigned to do official tasks from using the fingerprint attendance device during the period of carrying out such tasks, so the attendance status is updated automatically through the addition of a feature that manages official tasks within the system.

Sources explained this allows the follow-up of reports, as the system sends notifications via e-mail or text messages to inform employees about new tasks or updates to the tasks assigned to them.

In another development, the ministry, in cooperation with the competent authorities at the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition (PAFN), has approved the list of foods permitted to be sold in school cafeterias. The list consists of brown bread sandwiches with natural ingredients like vegetables and cheese, natural juices (without added sugars), and low-fat milk with calcium and vitamins. Sources stated that a number of foods and drinks are prohibited from being sold in school cafeterias like soft drinks, energy drinks, sweets with high sugar content, fried foods and fast food. Sources revealed the ministry has signed contracts with a number of local companies specialized in providing healthy foods to students, stipulating strict conditions to ensure the quality and safety of foods sold in school cafeterias.

