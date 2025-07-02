KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced on Tuesday the arrest of a criminal ring involved in forging data to manipulate visa applicants for European countries.

In a press statement by the MoI, the operation was carried out by the General Department of Residency Investigations, led by the Citizenship and Residency Affairs Sector, as part of its ongoing efforts to combat organized crimes.

The investigation, conducted in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, uncovered the criminal activities by the suspects, including altering professions, fabricating information, tampering with work permits, bank statements, and other documents to meet visa requirements set by several European embassies.

Initial findings revealed the involvement of an Egyptian, who was operating a social media account from abroad to promote illegal immigration services, as the authority arrested several other members of the ring in Kuwait as well as seized their devices and documents.

Authorities in Egypt were informed, as part of the international security cooperation, and procedures are underway to complete the investigations, the statement added.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the country’s security and enforcing the law, warning that it will not tolerate such criminal activities, as well as urged the public to adhere to all laws and regulations. (KUNA)

