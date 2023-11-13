The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) announced Sunday that a sudden interruption of fuel gas supplies to the Zour Refinery due to a technical problem in one of the main valves of the Kuwait Oil Company led to an almost total halt of production operations at the refinery.

In a press statement, the KIPIC pointed out that technical teams at the refinery are working to restart operation of the productions units gradually.

It will take approximately ten days to return to the previous production levels, it expected.

The KIPIC affirmed that it is taking all necessary measures to ensure supplies of low-sulfur fuel to power generation stations and water desalination plants as well as the refinery products exportation would not be affected. (end) km.msa.ibi

