Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has recently returned to the Avenues Mall with a new booth to continue raising financial and banking awareness among different segments of society. This comes in support of the Let’s Be Aware “Diraya” campaign, which was launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) in cooperation with the Kuwait Banking Association (KBA). The step is also in line with the goals of KIB’s social responsibility program, which is focused on spreading financial literacy and introducing all customers to various banking issues.

Commenting on the occasion, Mariam Al-Nasser, Area Manager of Retail Banking at KIB, said: “The Bank’s booth at the Avenues Mall witnessed a heavy turnout of visitors. Our representatives were keen on providing detailed information about the banking and financing services KIB offers. They also shed light on the products that suit each visitor and the different digital solutions they can get. In addition, they discussed all campaigns and promotions available for customers to get the most out of what KIB has to offer. Most importantly, they raised awareness around the safe usage of banking cards, apps, and various electronic channels, warning against financial fraud methods that have been on the rise.”

Al-Nasser pointed out that KIB strives to take advantage of all opportunities provided to communicate directly with its customers. She asserted the Bank’s keenness to choose strategic locations, such as the Avenues, to organize its awareness events and activities, due to the presence of most segments of society, which contributes to achieving the Bank’s goals under such initiatives.

It is worth noting that KIB is committed to understanding its customers’ banking needs and fulfilling them in accordance with their modern lifestyles. The Bank constantly aims to enhance the technologies of the products and financing services it offers as part of its retail banking segment.

