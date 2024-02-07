The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) has announced the realization of its strategic objective to attain the maximum production capacity of the Al-Zour Refinery, reaching an impressive 615 thousand barrels per day of Kuwaiti export crude, reports Al-Jarida daily. This accomplishment marks a historic milestone in KIPIC’s operations, signifying a significant advancement in enhancing the refining capabilities of the Kuwaiti oil sector.



Moreover, it underscores KIPIC’s unwavering commitment to align with the 2040 strategic directions outlined by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation and the state development plan. Abdullah Fahad Al-Ajmi, the official spokesman and Executive Vice President for Administrative and Commercial Affairs of the company, elaborated on the achievement. He highlighted that KIPIC celebrated the full operation of the three Al-Zour refineries in December of the preceding year and now proudly declares the realization of the maximum refining capacity of 615 thousand barrels per day. Al-Ajmi emphasized the challenge and significance of this achievement, requiring precise operational plans and continuous collaboration among relevant authorities. He further stated, “This achievement represents a significant challenge and requires the implementation of precise operational plans and continuous cooperation between the concerned authorities. It also confirms our commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality, environmentally friendly petroleum products in global markets.”



Al-Ajmi commended the tremendous efforts of the operating teams at Al-Zour Refinery, acknowledging their dedication in achieving this remarkable milestone for the State of Kuwait and the oil industry at large. He emphasized that it is the outcome of the sincere endeavors of Integrated Petroleum to solidify Kuwait’s standing as a major, reliable supplier of crude oil and refined petroleum products in the global markets. The achievement also underscores their dedication to excellence, innovation, and technological advancement in the oil and gas sector. Highlighting the broader implications of this achievement, Al-Ajmi expressed optimism about expanding collaborations with international companies and enhancing investor confidence in Kuwait’s energy sector. This, in turn, is anticipated to pave the way for a more promising future for upcoming generations. He noted that the refinery has already commenced exporting commercial shipments of various products, including kerosene, naphtha, high-quality jet fuel, fuel oil, and low sulfur diesel products to global markets.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

