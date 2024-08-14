The Kuwait Fishermen’s Union has renewed its call to restore the subsidized diesel share to its previous level before the decision for a 50 percent reduction, which led to a significant drop in Kuwait’s fish and shrimp share during the last fishing season. The union affirmed the need for a prompt resolution and wondered who benefits from the decline of local produce. In a press statement issued today, the union explained that there is a fear among all fishermen that the current fishing season may be lost without achieving the desired goals due to the reduced diesel share.

This reduction, which is insufficient for fishing trips and is only implemented around midmonth, leads to fishing vessels being halted as they wait for the new share at the beginning of each month. This causes congestion at the fuel stations in the Sharq and Fahaheel markets, as well as huge confusion, to the extent that some ships are late, which in turn affects the supply in the markets and eventually the prices. The union appealed to the members of the Economic Committee in the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Finance to meet the demands of the fishermen and restore the diesel share to the previous level, as well as increase the financial support for the fisheries sector, similar to other sectors affiliated with the Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR).

It stressed that all fishermen have placed great hopes in the Council of Ministers’ Economic Committee to achieve this demand as quickly as possible to support the local marine product and offer it at appropriate prices in the markets, adding that all the catch of the Kuwait Fishermen’s Union is for the local market to balance the prices of fish and shrimp.

The union highlighted the visit of the Minister of Commerce and Industry to the Sharq fish market during the auction session. He observed the progress of work on both shrimp and fish and noticed the market’s lack of seasonal mullet fish. It revealed that despite the launch of the mullet fishing season at the beginning of last month, pomfret fish are unavailable due to decision No. 787/2017, which specified places for fishing in areas outside Kuwait Bay where this type of fish is not found. The union has sent many letters to relevant authorities, urging a reconsideration of the decision and the fishing locations, as mullets are rarely found in the permitted areas and are predominantly available in Kuwait Bay.

It indicated that mullet fish thrive in shallow, coastal waters and either migrate or die at the end of their natural life cycle if not caught. The union stressed the need for a quick resolution, affirming its readiness to participate in discussions with authorities to address the issue. It revealed that consumers frequently inquire about the absence of mullet in the market, and its complete disappearance. The union expressed appreciation for the efforts exerted by all parties concerned with the fishing sector. It thanked the Council of Ministers’ Economic Committee, the Fisheries Sector of PAAAFR, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Coast Guard, and the Kuwaiti Naval Force

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

