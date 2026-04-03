Kuwait - Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior announced the extension of the validity period of business, family, and tourist visit visas for an additional month.

Director of Security Media at the Ministry of Interior, Colonel Othman Al-Gharib, said in a television interview that the decision comes in light of the country’s current conditions and the temporary closure of the airport, adding that the move is also driven by humanitarian considerations to prevent visitors and sponsors from facing legal issues.

He confirmed that all types of visit visas will be renewed automatically without the need to visit the Residency Affairs Department.

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