KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait’s Ministry of Justice has announced a draft decree-law to establish specialized criminal courts dedicated to handling cases related to internal and external state security, as well as terrorism offenses.

Minister of Justice Counselor Nasser Yousef Al-Sumait said the move aims to accelerate the adjudication of highly sensitive cases while maintaining judicial safeguards and protecting national security and social stability.

Under the proposed system, litigation will be limited to two stages: initial hearings before a specialized criminal court at the Court of First Instance, followed by an appeal before a specialized court at the Court of Appeal. Decisions issued at the appeal stage will be final and not subject to further challenge.

The draft law stipulates that only Kuwaiti judges will preside over these cases and grants the specialized courts exclusive authority to review and renew pretrial detention orders.

It also addresses ongoing cases by requiring existing courts to transfer relevant cases to the newly established specialized circuits for completion.

Officials described the initiative as a significant step toward creating a more focused and efficient judicial framework to address crimes that threaten state security and public safety.

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