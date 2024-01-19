The 2024 Family Business Summit hosted by KPMG in the Middle East, South Asia and Caspian region is set to take place in Bahrain next month.

Lined up for February 13-14 at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa, the summit will be hosted under the patronage of Industry and Commerce Minister Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro and is centred around the theme of ‘Sustaining the Legacy’ within family businesses across the region.

The summit will delve into crucial topics including sustaining and renewing family business legacies, reinventing family businesses, the role of women in nurturing family legacies, diversification along with the integration of core family values, and the startup entrepreneurial mindset that drives digital innovation within family businesses.

The keynote session and interactive workshop at the summit will be moderated by Dr Andrea Calabrò, a professor of family business and entrepreneurship and co-director of the IPAG Entrepreneurship and Family Business Centre and Professor of Family Business and Entrepreneurship at IPAG Business School, France.

Reflecting on the importance of family businesses within the global marketplace, Harish Gopinath, head of KPMG Enterprise in the MESAC region, said, “The challenges and opportunities faced by family businesses in this region are unique and require tailored strategies to provide an intricate balance for business leaders to leverage their success for future growth, while also looking to sustain the legacy of their enterprise for future generations.

“The summit will provide a platform for participants to share insights and strategies, ensuring that they have a virtuous network to be support them in sustainable growth of their family legacies.”

Jamal Fakhro, managing partner, KPMG in Bahrain said, “We look forward to welcoming the family members and senior business leaders who represent some of the largest and most progressive family businesses across the region.

“It is also an opportunity for us to recognise, showcase and engage with some of the leading Bahraini family business leaders to understand how they have addressed specific challenges within their operations, and leverage critical growth opportunities to foster a platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange within the national marketplace.”