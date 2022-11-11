Kuwait Ports Authority (KPA) announced that it had signed a tender contract worth about KD 48.75 million for the project to develop the dock of Shuwaikh Port, reports Al-Anba daily. In a press statement, KPA explained that the project is one among the projects included in the development plan and the “New Kuwait 2035” vision. The development process will be implemented through an alliance between the Korean Hyundai Company and the Gulf Construction and Marine Works Company within a period of 36 months

Rehabilitation

The project includes the rehabilitation of the port’s dock 1 to dock 7 with a total length of 1,330 meters using a concrete block construction system with an increase in the depth of the dock to 14.5 meters. The project, which will include maintenance work for the western dock of the port and maintenance of the suspended part of dock No. 8, would witness a great diversity of ships received at Shuwaikh Port and increase the port’s reception for a larger number of ships throughout the year, which would positively impact the movement of commercial goods exchange.

The project is in line with the directives and decisions of the Council of Ministers to raise the efficiency of the fl ow of incoming food commodities in order to secure the food security system in the country. Docks 1 and 2 will be allocated for the imports of the Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company, and dock No. 3 will be allocated to receive passenger cruise ships

