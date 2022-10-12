Muscat: Budget airlines attempts to lure passengers by attractive fares are common these days. Oman’s budget airline, Salam Air, is now offering travellers fares that would match a taxi fare from Muscat International Airport to Muttrah.

Just for as low as OMR 22, Salam Air has announced promotional fares to two destinations – one in India and other in Europe.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Salam Air said that they offer travellers fare to Prague, a popular tourist European destination and the capital of Czech Republic, for as low as OMR 22. The promotional one-way fares are on offer with terms and conditions and are valid from October 21-28.

The other destination is the south Indian city of Trivandrum. With a similar promotional fare as OMR 22, one could book a flight. There are terms and conditions for the promotional fares and the offer is for a limited time.

Salam Air is the first low-cost carrier based in Oman. The airline was established in 2016 and offer low-cost flights, convenient travel options, and a verity of exciting destinations worldwide.

It is also the first operator in the sultanate to introduce the Airbus A320neo and A321neo aircraft. The current fleet consists of six A320neo and two A321.

