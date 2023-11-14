AMMAN — Jordan's trade balance deficit dropped 10.8 per cent in the first eight months of 2023 compared with the same period of last year, decreasing from JD6.966 billion to JD6.212 billion, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Sunday.

From January to August 2023, the value of the Kingdom’s exports reached JD5.644 billion, representing a 0.1 per cent increase from the JD5.64 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2022, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During this period, total exports also went down by 0.5 per cent, reaching JD 6.084 billion compared with JD6.112 billion the same period of 2022, DoS figures showed.

The value of re-exports stood at JD440 million, marking a drop of 6.8 per cent compared with the JD 472 million recorded during the same period of 2022, the DoS added.

Imports decreased by 6 per cent to JD 12.296 billion from the JD 13.078 billion registered in the January-August period of 2022.

Monthly figures showed that exports in August 2023 totalled JD 792 million, marking a 5.8 per cent drop compared with the figure reported during August 2022.

Import reached JD1.697 billion in August, a decrease of 13.3 per cent when compared with the same period in 2022.

According to the DoS report, the trade balance deficit in August declined by 18.9 per cent, reaching JD 905 million, compared with the same month last year.

