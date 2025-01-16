AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday reiterated that the government and private sector share a unified vision, working together as partners to implement the Economic Modernisation Vision and drive sustainable national economic growth.

During a meeting with representatives of the commercial sector, organized by the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, Hassan highlighted the pivotal role of the trade and services sector, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

"As the largest contributor to the national economy, accounting for two-thirds of economic activity and employment, the sector is vital for achieving the Vision's ambitious goals," Hassan said.

The prime minister also tasked the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply with convening monthly meetings involving relevant ministers, institutions, and stakeholders to collaboratively address challenges and build on initiatives aimed at bolstering the economy.

Hassan also detailed a multi-level government strategy, with the first focusing on executing the Economic Modernisation Vision.

"From the outset, the government has engaged in consultations with economic sectors to update priorities and requirements for the Vision’s executive programme for 2025."

He added that the programme features clear timelines and mechanisms to ensure timely project implementation and prevent delays or setbacks.

On the second level, Hassan stressed field and local engagement through monthly Cabinet meetings with elected bodies and representatives from chambers of industry and commerce across governorates.

"These discussions aim to align budgetary projects with local priorities and foster shared responsibility in their execution."

Addressing regional challenges, the prime minister expressed hope for improved conditions, calling for an end to the aggression on Gaza to expedite humanitarian aid and support a political process ensuring stability and security in the region while mitigating economic repercussions.

He also reiterated Jordan’s support for the Syrian people, highlighting cooperative efforts in sectors such as trade, transport, and energy to strengthen ties between the two countries.

On domestic and foreign investments, Hassan reiterated the government’s commitment to launching major projects in water, railways, transport, and infrastructure throughout the year, with details to be unveiled progressively, aiming to create jobs, improve services, and deliver tangible economic benefits.

Hassan also stressed the importance of linking economic modernisation with administrative reforms to simplify procedures, reduce bureaucracy, and foster a business-friendly environment. "Recognising the private sector’s vital role, the government is focused on encouraging local, Arab, and foreign investments."

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah highlighted the private sector as a strategic partner and commended government efforts to remove obstacles and promote growth.

Chairman of the Amman Chamber of Commerce Khalil Hajj Tawfiq commended the government’s proactive engagement with the private sector, noting the positive impact of stimulus decisions taken within the first 100 days of its formation, which have eased burdens on various sectors.

