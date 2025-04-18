The International Monetary Fund on Thursday disbursed about $130 million to Jordan as part of its extended fund facility of around $1.2 billion which was approved by the Fund in January last year.

"Jordan's economy continues to show resilience and macro-economic stability has been maintained, despite considerable external headwinds from the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon and heightened uncertainty, thanks to authorities' steady pursuit of sound macro-economic policies and international support," the IMF said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)