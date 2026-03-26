ABU DHABI - The United Arab Emirates, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan renew their condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant Iranian attacks, which constitute a flagrant violation of their sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, international humanitarian law, and the Charter of the United Nations, whether carried out directly or through their proxies and armed factions they support in the region.

We stress, in particular, the attacks carried out by armed factions loyal to Iran from the Republic of Iraq against a number of countries in the region, as well as their facilities and infrastructure. These acts are a breach of international laws and conventions and a blatant violation of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2817 (2026), which explicitly demands that Iran immediately and unconditionally cease any attacks or threats against neighboring states, including through the use of proxies.

While we value our fraternal relations with the Republic of Iraq, we call on the Iraqi government to take the necessary measures to immediately halt the attacks launched by factions, militias, and armed groups from Iraqi territory toward neighbouring countries, in order to preserve brotherly relations and avoid further escalation.

We also reaffirm our full and inherent right to self-defence against these criminal attacks in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, which guarantees the right of states to self-defence, individually and collectively, in the event of aggression, and our right to take all necessary measures to safeguard our sovereignty, security, and stability.

We further condemn the destabilising acts and activities targeting the security and stability of the region's countries, which are planned by sleeper cells loyal to Iran and terrorist organisations linked to Hezbollah, and praise our brave armed forces for confronting these attacks, as well as the vigilance of our security agencies, which serve as a strong shield and a watchful eye in preserving the safety of our nations and lives, and their sincere and dedicated efforts in apprehending these agent cells and terrorist organisations and exposing their malicious plots.