ABU DHABI:The Ministry of Defence announced that UAE air defence systems today intercepted nine ballistic missiles, one cruise missile and 50 drones launched from Iran, with no casualties, injuries or fatalities recorded during the past hours.

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have intercepted 507 ballistic missiles, 24 cruise missiles and 2,191 drones.

The total number of martyrs has reached two, in addition to a Moroccan civilian contracted with the armed forces, while the total number of deaths has reached 10 civilians of Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian and Egyptian nationalities.

The total number of injuries since the beginning of the Iranian attacks on the UAE has reached 217 cases of multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan and Russian.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed its full readiness to deal with any threats and to respond firmly to anything that seeks to undermine the security of the state, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability, and safeguarding its national interests and capabilities.