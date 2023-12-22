Interconnection between GAC, GTA e-services to benefit business owners in Qatar

General Authority of Customs and General Tax Authority launch "interconnection between their electronic services", as part of efforts to facilitate procedures for business owners and benefit from development of digital infrastructure in Qatar

The General Authority of Customs (GAC) and the General Tax Authority (GTA) have launched "interconnection between their electronic services", as part of the efforts to facilitate procedures for business owners and benefit from the development of the digital infrastructure in Qatar.

The interconnection launch announcement comes to achieve automation and integration of procedures, with the aim of providing the best services to taxpayers and facilitating quick access to the available e-services, through the Qatar Clearance Single Window ‘Al Nadeeb’ and ‘Dhareeba Tax portal’.

Chairman of General Authority of Customs, Ahmed bin Abdullah al-Jamal said, “We are pleased to announce this e-connection between customs and tax services, as part of our vision to leverage technology and provide advanced and effective services. This interconnection reflects our commitment to improving customer experience with our services, which contributes to achieving integration and facilitation of procedures.

“The new step enhances the effectiveness of government digital services, contributes significantly to accelerating customs clearance processes, and reflects the authorities’ commitment to improving customer and taxpayer experience, which constitutes a step towards a future that contributes to strengthening Qatar’s position as an innovative destination in the field of advanced technology and digital services, and the business environment in all economic sectors,” he added.

President of General Tax Authority, Ahmed bin Eisa al-Mohannadi stressed that this step comes in the context of efforts aimed at achieving fruitful co-operation in the fields of customs and tax services and providing the best services, in accordance with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

“The two authorities agreed to develop the e-services provided through the e-link between ‘Dhareeba Tax Portal’, and the Customs Clearance System and Al Nadeeb in order to exchange information and statistics immediately, and develop Al Nadeeb System to harmonise the provisions and collection of Excise Tax,” he stated.

He noted, “The interconnection between customs and tax e-services comes within the national strategy for digital transformation, and efforts to improve the user experience of government services and strengthens Qatar’s position as one of the innovative and technologically advanced destinations, for a more effective and smooth future for business.

“It also promotes digital co-operation and integration to achieve sustainable and comprehensive improvement of government services, and a future vision for an overarching digital transformation in the tax and customs sectors and stimulating the overall development of all daily life aspects, thereby contributing to building a more effective and diversified future for the national economy.”

In terms of digital transformation, Qatar has made good progress in modernising its digital infrastructure. The country has many competitive advantages in various technology sectors, and efforts are continuing to enhance and disseminate digital transformation solutions in all fields, and to develop the digital infrastructure for the information and communications sector, in light of Qatar’s national strategy, which creates more investment and entrepreneurship opportunities in all economic sectors.

The General Authority of Customs is the government authority responsible for monitoring importation and exportation of goods in and out of the State, in accordance with the governing legislation in this regard. It works to collect customs duties and other fees related to imported goods, in accordance with best international practices.

The General Authority of Customs provides e-customs clearance services to all sectors in Qatar through a distinct e-system, based on the concept of a single window, which aims to simplify and co-ordinate customs procedures.

All of these have facilitated international trade operations, encouraged investments, and supported the national economy.

After the establishment of the General Tax Authority as the authority responsible for implementing the tax policy and legislation related to it and collecting taxes from taxpayers, the need to achieve effective and fruitful co-operation arose between the two parties aimed at unifying and co-ordinating the procedures related to the collection of customs duties and taxes imposed on goods imported on excise goods, through customs ports, in accordance with the provisions of the legislation in force in this regard.

