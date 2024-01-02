DOHA: The General Tax Authority (GTA) has announced the timeframe for the submission of tax returns for the tax year ending on Dec 31, 2023. The application window extends from Jan 1, 2024, to April 30, 2024.

The GTA further clarified that all companies with a commercial register or a commercial licence must submit a tax return, and this requirement applies irrespective of whether they have engaged in actual commercial activity. Submissions can be made through the Dhareeba tax portal (www.dhareeba.qa), or the Dhareeba Application (the service has been activated for the companies that meet the conditions for submitting a simplified tax return).

The GTA also affirmed that all companies and establishments, which fall under the purview of Act No. 24 of 2018 promulgating the Income Tax Law and its executive regulations, are required to file a tax return. This mandate applies even if these entities are entirely owned by Qataris or other GCC nationals, or the entities that are exempt from corporate income tax, or have non-Qatari partners.

Director of the Taxpayers Service Department at the GTA, Jassim Mohammed Al Karani emphasized the Authority's commitment to reinforcing the principle of tax compliance. He underscored the significance of timely submission of tax returns as a crucial measure to avoid incurring financial penalties.

"The Taxpayers Service Department is fully equipped and ready to offer assistance and support to taxpayers, addressing any inquiries or resolving problems they may encounter by contacting the call centre on 16565, or via email: [email protected]." Al Karani added.

Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the GTA endeavours to offer all essential guarantees and facilities to taxpayers and investors and actively support the national economy.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

