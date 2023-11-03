Minister of Information, and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi met Thursday head of the Kuwaiti Festivals Association Tariq Al-Obaid and members of the association's supreme committee.

During the meeting, the minister was briefed on the association's efforts aimed at contributing to promoting tourism and entertainment.

In a news statement, the committee appreciated efforts made by the minister to develop the country's tourism sector and harness potential required to make success of relevant actions.

Al-Obaid said that the meeting with the minister came within the efforts made to achieve a successful community partnership between state agencies and civil society institutions, mainly in developing and marketing artistic, cultural and tourism programs, according to the statement.

He underlined the importance of cooperating with the Ministry of Information with its sectors, and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters in marketing tourism on cultural and artistic levels, it noted.

The association is keen on highlighting Kuwait's tourist image and contributing to pushing development, it pointed out.

Last December, the two sides signed a deal to launch the electronic platform project to offer activities, and sports and cultural tourist activities to shed light on official and non-official activities and events in all fields.

Last May, the association launched a national campaign to stimulate tourism in promoting and highlighting domestic tourist destinations in cooperation with a number of relevant government agencies. (end) mdm.msa.hm

