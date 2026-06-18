AMMAN — The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday approved the fifth review of Jordan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme and the second review of its Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), unlocking a total of $188 million in additional financing for the Kingdom.

The approval enables Jordan to access $134 million under the EFF programme and $54 million through the RSF arrangement, the Jordan news agency, Petra, said, citing a statement from IMF.

In the statement, the IMF said that Jordan has maintained macroeconomic stability despite ongoing regional security challenges, noting that the country entered the current period of heightened tensions from a position of economic strength supported by prudent fiscal, monetary and macroeconomic policies.

The fund said the government acted swiftly to mitigate the impact of regional instability by strengthening energy security, facilitating trade and supply chains, and providing targeted support to sectors most affected by the crisis, particularly tourism and industry. Assistance to vulnerable households through the National Aid Fund also continued.

According to the IMF, Jordan’s reform programme remains firmly on track, with all quantitative performance criteria for end-2025 met and most indicative targets for end-March 2026 achieved. The Fund also confirmed that all structural reform benchmarks linked to the fifth review had been completed.

The IMF welcomed progress in improving the business environment, enhancing market competition, increasing labour market flexibility and reducing the costs of transitioning to the formal economy, describing the reforms as key to supporting growth and job creation.

Jordan’s economy expanded by 2.8 per cent in 2025, up from 2.6 per cent in 2024, driven by strong performance across the industrial, agricultural, transport, mining and services sectors. Inflation remained subdued at 1.8 per cent.

Despite continued uncertainty stemming from regional developments, the IMF projected that the impact on Jordan’s economy would remain limited. Economic growth is forecast to reach 2.7 per cent in 2026 before accelerating to 3.1 per cent in 2027.

On public finances, the global lender said that fiscal performance in 2025 exceeded programme targets, supported by stronger domestic revenues and disciplined expenditure management while preserving social spending. Jordan also met its primary budget deficit targets during the first quarter of 2026 despite economic pressures linked to regional conflicts.

The IMF attributed the results to prudent fiscal management, sustained capital spending and efforts to maintain public debt on a sustainable trajectory.

The fund also praised the Central Bank of Jordan’s (CBJ) commitment to monetary stability, highlighting foreign reserves of approximately $27 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Improved financial inflows helped reinforce the stability of the Jordanian dinar’s peg to the US dollar, while financial markets remained stable and dollarisation levels continued to decline, reflecting confidence in the country’s economic policies, the IMF said.

In April 2026, CBJ introduced a JD760 million package aimed at boosting banking sector liquidity and supporting sectors affected by regional developments, Petra said.

The measures included lower reserve requirements on demand deposits and expanded concessional financing programmes through licensed banks.

Jordan launched its National Programme for Financial and Economic Reform in early 2024.

Since then, the government has successfully completed five consecutive IMF reviews through the implementation of structural, fiscal and monetary reforms, according to Petra.

The government said that the reforms have helped preserve economic and financial stability despite challenging regional conditions without imposing additional financial burdens on citizens.

The successful completion of the latest reviews underscores confidence in Jordan’s economic policies and reform agenda, the government said, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining sound economic management, strengthening resilience to external shocks and fostering private sector-led growth and employment opportunities.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).