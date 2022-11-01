International Air Transport Association’s World Passenger Symposium opened in Bahrain today focusing on the theme of ‘Unlocking Value Creation by Putting the Customer First’.

Keynote speakers from local government, airline senior leaders and industry experts will set the tone for the conference, running till November 3 at the Gulf Hotel.

Captain Waleed Al Alawi, CEO of Bahrain’s national carrier Gulf Air and Willie Walsh, Director General od IATA were to address the Press Roundtable this morning.

“Like any business, airlines are most successful when they meet customer expectations. Global standards help to facilitate this. The challenge is ensuring the standards keep pace with technology-driven innovations and evolving customer demands around digital. Air travelers expect transparency wherever they shop for fares, and other airline products, customized offers; bag tracking and contactless processing at airports. I look forward to discussing how we are making these advancements and more happen at this year’s IATA World Passenger Symposium,” said Walsh said prior to the conference.

Captain Al Alawi will also deliver the opening speech in the accessibility track on day two.

High-level delegates from airlines, governments, airports and technology providers are attending the symposium.

This year’s WPS combines the former Digital, Data and Retailing Symposium, the Global Airport and Passenger Symposium and the Accessibility Symposium into a single event to reflect the importance and connectedness of all three elements to the customer experience.

In addition to plenary sessions, three knowledge tracks (Retail and Payment, Airport & Pax Experience and Accessibility) will address the end-to-end customer journey – encompassing everything from shopping and purchasing an air travel product to arriving at the destination. Each step in the travel process will be addressed from the customer and provider perspectives.

Session topics

* Enabling customer centricity in a new open ecosystem

* How are airlines adopting to the change of customer centricity and true retailing

* Competition in the aggregation space

* Customers at the center of contactless travel

* Overcoming baggage challenges for a better customer experience

* Providing customers with an eco-friendly airport experience

* End-to-end biometrics technology driving airport development

* Airport accessibility and inclusive design

* Transport of mobility aids

* Disability and accessibility research: what is new and why it matters for aviation

Other highlights of WPS

* Results of IATA's 2022 Global Passenger Survey

* Economic outlook

* An exhibition showcasing the latest products, technologies and solutions which define the passenger experience both on the ground, and in the air.

