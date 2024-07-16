Muscat – The revenues of 3- to 5-star hotels in Oman rose by 10.2% by the end of May 2024, reaching RO108.3mn, according to the National Center for Statistics and Information. This is an increase from RO98.3mn recorded during the same period in 2023.

The growth is attributed to several factors, including a 13.7% increase in the number of hotel guests, totalling 913,677 by the end of May 2024 compared to 803,442 guests in May 2023. Additionally, the occupancy rate increased by 6%, reaching 51.5%.

The breakdown of guest nationalities shows diverse growth: Omani guests increased by 11% to 306,255, Gulf patrons rose by 6.8% to 58,572, and other Arab guests increased by 13.2% to 40,548.

Europeans contributed to a notable rise of 19.6% in their category, reaching 286,980. Guests from the Americas numbered 28,695, while from Africa they totalled 4,677, reflecting a modest increase of 1.6%. Asian guests showed the highest increase at 21%, totalling 139,950.

These statistics underscore a positive trend in Oman’s hospitality sector, driven by increased visitor numbers across various demographics. This growth not only contributes to the economic vitality of Oman but also reflects its growing appeal as a tourist destination among regional and international travellers.

Oman continues to position itself as a vibrant hub for tourism, supported by strategic initiatives enhancing visitor experiences through its rich heritage.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).