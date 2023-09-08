ABU DHABI - The Air Accident Investigation Sector at the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) stated that the authority received on Thursday, 7th September 2023, at around 8:30 pm, a report of a helicopter crash off UAE coasts.

The “Bell 212” chopper, owned by Aerogulf, with registration mark A6-ALD, fell down in the Gulf sea as it was on a night training trip with two pilots of Egyptian and South African nationalities onboard, GCAA said in a statement, adding that it had taken off from Al Maktoum International Airport.

Search and rescue teams have recovered the wreckage and are still searching for the crew. The investigation team rushed to the accident site, according to the statement.