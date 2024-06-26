Muscat: Hamra Ad Duru station in Al Dhahirah Governorate has recorded the highest temperature in the Sultanate of Oman on Monday, 24, 2024, which was nearly 50 degrees Celsius.

Hamra Ad Duru station in Al Dhahirah Governorate has recorded 49.8 degree Celsius as the highest temperature among all the weather stations in the Sultanate of Oman in last 24 hours, followed by Sunaynah station in Al Buraimi Governorate with 49.2 degree Celsius and then Fahud station in Al Wusta Governorate with 48.0 degree Celsius .

While Maqshin station in Dhofar Governorate, Haima station in Al Wusta Governorate and Al Qabil in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate have recorded 47.8 degree Celsius for each and 47.7 degree Celsius in Al Buraimi station, Al Buraimi Governorate

