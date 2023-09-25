As part of its rapid steps towards digital leadership, Gulf Bank has launched the all-new version of its mobile application, with new technology that provides an innovative banking experience that exceeds the customers’ expectations.

The updated Gulf Bank mobile app includes many features and services, available through a smart user interface, which are designed to suit the requirements of each customer, and meet their aspirations.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank’s Deputy General Manager of Consumer Banking, Mr. Bader Al-Ali, said: “The development of Gulf Bank’s retail banking services has witnessed quantum and unprecedented leaps – as part of the Bank’s ambitious digital transformation plans – leading to the launch of the new version of the mobile application.”

He added: “Now, customers are able to open as account without any paper transactions, check all their accounts at all times, and get their account statements with ease. Moreover, customers can also send a payment link within a few seconds, in addition to managing and tracking expenses with complete precision.”

Regarding the other features of the application, Al-Ali said: “The updated mobile app enables customers to manage their accounts, check their balance, view the account statement, and to freely transfer between their accounts at all times. Users can also update their data, request permanent transfers in advance, and securely make local and international transfers.”

Moreover, customers can also pay mobile bills, pay their installments, purchase e-vouchers, and manage their debit and credit cards. Additionally, customers are able to request a prepaid card, activate new credit cards, and block them if lost or stolen.

Additionally, the new version allows customers to view the PIN number of their debit or credit card, and exchange their Gulf Rewards points for free flight reservations. Users also have the option to update their profile data, and protect their account using the biometric registration feature (face and fingerprint).

Furthermore, customers can check their bank accounts at any time throughout the day on the mobile application, search and access all Gulf Bank branches and ATM locations on a Google Maps, schedule their next branch visit, check interest rates and daily currency exchange rates, and request a clearance certificate.

Al-Ali added: “Users will be able to view the smallest details and conduct all banking transactions through the updated mobile app, easily and securely, which previously required them to visit the branches to complete their transactions.”

Customer Experience

Al-Ali pointed that the new version of the mobile app, represents a quantum shift in the customer experience, affecting the various services provided by the Bank, and all stages of banking transactions. This helps to create an easier and smoother banking experience with Gulf Bank, that is available to everyone, everywhere, and at any time; through a simple, fast and secure interface.

He further stated that Gulf Bank’s digital transformation process also witnessed the development of branches and ATMs, and the modernization of the customer service center and the interactive voice response (IVR) system. This aligns with Gulf Bank’s 2025 strategy, which aims to consolidate the Bank’s leading position in Kuwait as a bank for the future, that provides the best and finest banking solutions and services to customers.

Gulf Bank’s vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.

