Gulf Air has announced new summer destinations starting from June to September, including new routes to Geneva in Switzerland and Rhodes in Greece, while resuming flights to Malaga in Spain and Mykonos in Greece.

Bahrain’s national carrier said the four destinations will be operated through two weekly flights to Geneva by A321neo and two weekly flights to Rhodes and Mykonos by Airbus A320neo, and three weekly flights to Malaga by Boeing B787-9.

Geneva through Milan will run from June 4 to September 27 while Malaga will be operated from June 17 to September 28.

Mykonos linked with Rhodes will run from June 1 to September 28.

Additionally, in a move to cater to the growing demands of passengers, Gulf Air will increase flights to Manchester operated by Boeing B787-9, Rome, Milan, and Muscat operated by its fleet of Airbus A321neo offering passengers greater flexibility, choice, and connectivity.

The flights to Manchester, UK, will increase from four to five times a week, commencing on July 5.

Gulf Air will increase flights to Rome via Milan, Italy, from three to six, and Milan from daily to 10 weekly flights, commencing on July 2.

The flight to Muscat, Oman, will increase from nine to 16 weekly flights, commencing on April 15.