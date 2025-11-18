DUBAI - Gulf Air signed an agreement on Tuesday with Boeing to buy at least 12 Boeing 787 Dreamliner planes, the carrier said.

The definitive purchase agreement to buy between 12 and 15 Dreamliner planes, signed at the Dubai Airshow, finalises an announcement in July that the carrier would buy 12 aircraft with an option for six more, Gulf Air said.

A White House official said at the time that the Gulf Air deal was valued at about $7 billion, part of a broader pledge by Bahrain to invest $17 billion in the U.S.

"The additional 787s will enable Gulf Air to enhance its premium long-haul offering and strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive regional market," Gulf Air said in its statement.

