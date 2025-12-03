Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recorded strong performance results for October as demand remained robust across its expanding network.

For that month, Gulf Air carried 598,363 passengers, up 18% over last year, and reported a load factor of 85%, up from 75% last year.

The airline operated more than 4,500 flights during the month, supporting a network of over 50 destinations and maintaining strong performance levels across its operations, it stated.

Gulf Air CEO Martin Gauss said: "These results reflect the continued confidence in our network and the steady progress of our operational strategy. The increase in both passenger numbers and load factor confirms that our schedule and fleet are well aligned with market demand."

"As we move forward, our focus remains on delivering a reliable, consistent experience for our customers across all touchpoints," he stated.

The results underscore Gulf Air's commitment to continuously optimising its network performance and elevating the travel experience, supporting a strategy that sharpens operations, strengthens competitiveness, and reinforces Bahrain’s position on the global aviation map through sustainable growth.

Gulf Air, the first national carrier in the GCC, was established in 1950. Today, it operates to more than 50 destinations across the GCC, Asia, Europe, America, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent.

