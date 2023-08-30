BAHRAIN is extending its green space as the first phase of an afforestation campaign in Salman City (Island 14) began yesterday with the planting of 3,230 trees.

An additional 2,035 trees will be planted in the second phase over the next two weeks, announced Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak.

Speaking during a tour of the project site, he said that the ministry had developed an integrated plan to increase the number of trees in the area.

The trees planted consume less water, can tolerate high salinity in the soil, can absorb high levels of emitted gases, and lower the temperature of its surroundings by providing large shaded areas.

“There are large areas of gardens, green spaces and open spaces which make Salman City an ideal place to implement the afforestation project,” said the minister.

“We are dedicated in our efforts to implement Bahrain’s plans to double the amount of trees in the kingdom from 1.8 million to 3.6 million trees by 2035.”