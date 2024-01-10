Greater collaboration and more decisive action are needed to achieve the energy and economic transition ahead of us, Oil and Environment Minister and Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Dr Mohammed Bin Daina has said.

In his opening remarks during the second edition of Sustainability Forum Middle East yesterday at the Gulf Hotel Bahrain Convention and Spa, the minister also reaffirmed Bahrain’s continued implementation of national projects, environmental programmes, and initiatives developed by the kingdom’s leadership to achieve sustainable development goals and fulfil Bahrain’s climate commitments, as well as national strategic plans based on international best practices and standards.

Delivering the forum’s keynote, Bapco Energies Group chief executive Mark Thomas said: “We are beginning a transformative era driven by green technology and innovation, prompting systemic change that will span decades. Our region’s commitment to achieving net-zero targets is showcased through sovereign ambition, robust private and public sector engagement, embracing cutting-edge technologies, and mobilising substantial human and financial capital, shaping a legacy that aligns with global climate goals.”

The forum gathered more than 350 business and sustainability leaders for the two-day event focusing on ‘Achieving Net Zero – Pathways to Accelerating Implementation’.

Engaging panel discussions featured more than 40 expert speakers from around the world taking part including those from Mena, Europe, UK, US, Australia, Brazil and India.

They covered a range of topics critical to Mena’s net-zero journey including essential collaborations between government and the private sector, outcomes of COP 28 and the implications for Mena climate action, funding and capital requirements, energy transition and the growth of renewables, future cities, resilient and sustainable supply chains, and the regulations required to accelerate the journey for businesses across sectors.

Speakers represented a diverse group of private and public sector organisations and regional and international companies including Alba, APM Terminals Bahrain, Asry, Bank ABC, Bapco Energies, Basrec, Central Bank of Bahrain, Supreme Council for the Environment,and Electricity and Water Authority, among others.