Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina explained that Bahrain has set several short-term goals in order to achieve its climate commitments by 2035 by launching several national initiatives and plans, such as the National Plan for Afforestation and the National Plan for Renewable Energy, in addition to many environment- friendly projects and the National Investment Plan to adapt to climate change, a Bahrain News Agency report said.

The minister stressed Bahrain’s keenness to abide by the provisions of the Paris Agreement on climate change, and the commitments announced by the kingdom at the Glasgow conference in the UK (COP26) to reach zero neutrality by 2060.

Dr Bin Daina was participating in the second high-level session of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), which was hosted by Egypt in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The session was chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in the presence of a number of state leaders as well as prominent global personalities and organisations active in the fields of environment, climate and sustainable development.

The Minister of Oil and Environment said Bahrain continues to support all initiatives and endeavours in order to meet the challenges of climate change, which require intensifying the efforts of the international community to limit its effects. He noted that Bahrain is not a major source of greenhouse gas emissions and constitutes only 0.07 per cent of the total global emissions.

He added that the kingdom is following with interest and accuracy the climate measures taken by the sources of these emissions in the Kingdom, which were identified in 9 main sources responsible for 80 per cent of the total emissions in the kingdom.

He added that the Bahraini government, in cooperation with those in charge of these sources, has reached the commitment of these sources to implement the plans set to reduce emissions rates. With the remarkable progress achieved in this regard, the Kingdom of Bahrain today is closer to achieving its goals which were announced at the Glasgow conference (COP26), the minister said.

In the same context, Dr Bin Daina said that the Kingdom of Bahrain is working to develop advanced solutions in the field of carbon capture, use and storage, and reduce the intensity of carbon emissions, in parallel with supporting various sectors that promote economic growth, including the non-oil sectors, which are witnessing remarkable growth. He stressed the importance of providing all aspects of support to developing island countries to face climate challenge, in accordance with the principle of common and differentiated responsibility.

