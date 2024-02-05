On the fifth anniversary of the launch of the Document on Human Fraternity, His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, emphasised that the world has never been in more dire need of reviving the supreme moral principles contained in this Document.

Foremost among these principles is the earnest call to cease wars and conflicts, placing upon us all a significant responsibility, compelling us to continue our efforts in spreading and bolstering the values of human fraternity, he added.

In a speech delivered to the Human Fraternity Majlis, which is being organised for the first time by the Muslim Council of Elders in collaboration with the UAE’s Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the Abrahamic Family House, and the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, His Eminence expressed regret that the fifth anniversary of this historical document coincides with the struggles and wars that the world is currently facing, placing all before a significant responsibility.

“It also compels us to continue working to save our brothers, sisters, and children from the oppression they endure, with their blood being shed cheaply on a daily basis,” he said.

The Grand Imam also extended his gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the patron and supporter of the Document on Human Fraternity since its launch. This support, he noted, has enabled the discovery of great people who work in silence, dedication and selflessness, with respect for human conscience, love for goodness, and those who offer it. “These individuals, who are often away from the spotlight, provide noble humanitarian services to the impoverished and distressed humanity across various parts of the world, regardless of their race, religion, or background.”

Furthermore, His Eminence expressed his thanks to His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, saying, "I am pleased to share with you today the retention of the fifth anniversary of the signing of the Document on Human Fraternity that we signed together on 4th February 2019, on the blessed land of Abu Dhabi. Since that date, the East and the West bear witness to your continuous dedication in caring for this document and your commendable efforts to support the poor and needy, and to champion the oppressed and persecuted, spreading the spirit of fraternity and peace among all."

