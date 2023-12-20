The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) on Tuesday opened the week on a stronger note with its key index gaining as much as 215 points and capitalisation adding about QR11bn, reflecting the global rally in anticipation of the US rate cuts.



The positive regional sentiments in view of strengthened oil prices also had its influence on the 20-stock Qatar Index, which rose 2.17% to 10,142.72 points.

The telecom, industrials and banking counters witnessed higher demand in the main market, whose year-to-date losses truncated further to 5.04%.

About 88% of the traded constituents extended gains in the main bourse, whose capitalisation zoomed QR10.72bn or 1.85% to QR589.04bn with large and midcap segments gaining the most.

The foreign institutions were seen increasingly bullish in the main market, which touched an intraday high of 10,171 points.

The domestic funds were net buyers in the main bourse, which saw as many as 7,071 exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.02mn trade across five deals.

The Gulf institutions’ weakened net profit booking was visible in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index rose slower than the main barometer in the main bourse, which witnessed no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index soared 2.17%, the All Islamic Index by 1.92% and the All Share Index by 1.92% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover and volumes were on the decline.

The telecom sector index surged 3.3%, industrials (2.31%), banks and financial services (2.17%), real estate (1.44%), consumer goods and services (0.92%) and transport (0.28%); while insurance was down 0.03%.

Major gainers in the main market included Gulf International Services, Ooredoo, Commercial Bank, Qatari German Medical Devices, Qatar Islamic Bank, QNB, Masraf Al Rayan, Baladna, Industries Qatar, Qamco, Qatar Electricity and Water, Barwa and Ezdan.

In the venture market, both Al Faleh Educational Holding and Mahhar Holding saw their shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Beema, QLM, Doha Insurance, Milaha, Qatar Islamic Insurance and Dukhan Bank were among the shakers in the main market.

The foreign institutions’ net buying increased noticeably to QR98.87mn compared to QR80.36mn on December 14.

The domestic funds were net buyers to the tune of QR11.67mn against net profit takers of QR50.18mn the previous day.

The Gulf institutions’ net selling weakened marginally to QR40.07mn compared to QR41.77mn last Thursday.

However, the local individuals turned net sellers to the extent of QR57.08mn against net buyers of QR6.59mn on December 14.

The Arab individual investors’ net selling strengthened considerably to QR12.7mn compared to QR4.6mn the previous day.

The foreign individual investors were net sellers to the tune of QR0.5mn against net buyers of QR9.17mn last Thursday.

The Gulf individuals turned net profit takers to the extent of QR0.19mn compared with net buyers of QR0.41mn on December 14.

The Arab institutions had no major net exposure for the eighth straight session.

Trade volumes in the main market tanked 34% to 205.98mn shares and value by 39% to QR719.77mn, whereas deals were up 6% to 25,165.

The venture market saw a 33% surge in trade volumes to 0.56mn equities and 36% jump value to QR0.57mn but on 2% shrinkage in transactions to 54. © Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).