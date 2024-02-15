DOHA: The General Authority of Customs introduced new container inspection devices to be utilized at the Ruwais Port, part of the authority's blanket development plan to ensure a high-quality and speedy screening of shipments and commercial goods entering the country.

The new sophisticated devices leverage X-rays to screen the bottom of containers according to the expected suspicion rates, the authority said.

Chairman of the General Authority of Customs Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Jamal said that the authority is constantly developing all container inspection tools in line with the latest world inspection technology and enhancing collaboration with relevant state agencies to secure, control and accelerate work at the customs ports. He added that the authority employees were being trained to use these devices and develop their monitoring potentials according to pre-plans.

Chairman of the Customs Department of Doha Old Port and Northern Ports Mohammed Ibrahim Al Abdullahsaid the new tools that cope with current and future AI technologies detect prohibited, radioactive and other dangerous materials.

The new devices have been linked automatically to the Al Nadeeb Clearance system via e-connectivity, and the inspection results were connected with the operations room in the Authority's main premises to offer an accelerated and top-notch inspection, he added.

Earlier in February, the GAC introduced new inspection devices to be used at the Abu Samra border crossing to ensure that tourist vehicles passing through the land borders are free of prohibited, radioactive or illegal materials.

