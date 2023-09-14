Benghazi:The first two planes of the Qatari Air bridge arrived at Benina International Airport in Benghazi to help brothers affected by floods and torrents in the east of the sister country of Libya.

The two planes carry 67 tonnes of humanitarian and relief aids as an emergency response to the humanitarian situation in the areas affected by floods and torrents.

The aids include medical and food supplies provided by the Permanent Committee for Search and Rescue, Humanitarian Aid in the affected areas in sisterly and friendly countries, as well as support from the Qatar Red Crescent, in addition to a field hospital provided by the Qatar Development Fund (QFFD).

Qatar affirms its full solidarity with the State of Libya, its standing by its brotherly people in the face of the catastrophe of floods and torrents, and its full readiness to provide the necessary assistance to the affected regions.

