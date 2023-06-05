The first Hajj flight part of the Makkah Route Initiative arrived today from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, taking off from Islamabad International Airport and landing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The Makkah Route Initiative is one of the Ministry of Interior's initiatives within the Pilgrim Experience Program of Saudi Vision 2030. It entails carrying out all travel procedures needed by the pilgrims in their homeland, including issuing visas electronically, ensuring that pilgrims have a clean bill of health, completing passport procedures at the airports in their countries of departure, and coding and sorting the luggage according to the transportation and accommodation arrangements in the Kingdom.

Upon arrival, the pilgrims are offered transportation to their places of residence in Makkah and Madinah, and their luggage is delivered to their accommodations.