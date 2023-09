LONDON: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom HE Jeremy Hunt, on the sidelines of his recent visit to the United Kingdom.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of topics of mutual interest between the two countries, in addition to the most important recent developments in the fields of economy, investment and trade.

