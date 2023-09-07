StartUp Bahrain, a platform powered by Tamkeen, has signed a strategic partnership with Export Bahrain, the national export promotion agency, to support and empower the startup ecosystem in Bahrain.

Under this partnership and in collaboration with Tamkeen, StartUp Bahrain and Export Bahrain will work together to provide comprehensive support and resources to Bahraini startups, enabling them to scale their businesses and access global markets.

The partnership will facilitate knowledge-sharing, networking opportunities, and market expansion programmes.

Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Export Bahrain business development manager Fatima Mahdi said: “We are thrilled to partner with StartUp Bahrain to empower Bahraini startups to navigate into international markets. By pooling our expertise and resources, we are ensuring that startups have access to a rich suite of services.”

StartUp Bahrain members stand to gain exclusive benefits as part of this partnership. This suite of benefits serves as an essential springboard, equipping startups with both the tangible resources and knowledge they need to venture into the global arena.

StartUp Bahrain’s project manager Maryam Malik commented: “This collaboration with Export Bahrain marks an important milestone in our mission to support and uplift the startup ecosystem.”